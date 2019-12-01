Image copyright Google / Police Scotland Image caption Steven Douglas, 30, was reported missing from Stobhill Hospital

Police are increasingly concerned for a 30-year-old man reported missing from a hospital in Glasgow.

Steven Douglas disappeared from Stobhill General Hospital in Balornock early on Sunday morning.

He was last seen by a member of the public on Balornock Road near Springburn Park at about 08:30.

Sub-zero temperatures and the possibility he could be disorientated or confused added to the urgency of the appeal.

Mr Douglas was described as white, 5ft 6ins, of athletic muscular build with short, dark brown hair and a goatee beard.

Seizure medication

He was last seen wearing a navy bubble jacket with orange inside the hood, grey jogging bottoms and grey Nike trainers.

He may have been carrying a black rucksack earlier in the morning, but no longer has it with him.

Insp Gareth Griffiths said: "Steven has been missing for a number of hours now and concern for him is growing due to the inclement weather and the possible risk of him having a seizure if he fails to take his medication.

"We are now looking for assistance from the public. If you believe you have seen Steven or have any information, please contact Police Scotland."