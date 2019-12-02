Image copyright Police Scotland

Two more men have been arrested in connection with the death of a man who was shot at traffic lights in Glasgow.

Kenny Reilly, 29, died after being targeted as he sat in the passenger seat of a silver BMW in the city's Maryhill area in April last year.

Police said a 28-year-old man was due to appear in court on Tuesday, along with two others, aged 28 and 53, who were arrested at the weekend.

A fourth man, 39, has been arrested overseas on a European Arrest Warrant.

Image caption Police at the scene of the attack in Maryhill last April

He has also been arrested in connection with the death of Jamie Campbell in Glasgow in March 2006.

Mr Campbell, 47, died after an incident in Essenside Avenue in the Drumchapel area of the city on 4 March 2006.

Mr Reilly was badly injured in the attack on Bilsland Drive on the night of Monday 16 April last year.

He died in hospital two days later.