A 76-year-old man has died in a crash close to the Faslane naval base.

The car the man was driving, a Kia Sorrento, was in collision with a lorry at about 12:00.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, which is near Helensburgh. His next of kin have been informed.

Sgt Archie McGuire of Police Scotland said: "We are looking for anyone who may have been driving in the area at the time and may have seen this collision to get in contact with us.

"If any drivers have any dashcam footage of the incident, we would urge you to come forward and help us with our investigation."