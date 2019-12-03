Image copyright Spindrift Image caption Andrea Gibson claimed she took the cash to help with her brother's gambling debts

A woman who embezzled more than £248,000 from a car dealership has been jailed for 16 months.

Andrea Gibson, 31, stole the money over a three-year period while working as an accounts assistant for Evans Halshaw in the east end of Glasgow.

She claimed she took the cash to help with her brother's gambling debts.

The mother-of-one "manipulated financial systems" to cover 45 transactions made to her personal bank accounts.

Gibson pled guilty at Glasgow Sheriff Court to embezzling a total of £248,652.85 between March 2015 and March 2018.

She was jailed by Sheriff Martin Jones QC.

The court had heard Gibson was only caught when she went on maternity leave and irregularities came to light.