A section of the A817 Haul Road was closed for several hours after the crash

A driver has died after crashing his car on the A817 near Loch Lomond.

The man was the only person in the car when it crashed on the Haul Road, near the junction with the A82 outside Luss, at about 10:15.

The road was closed for several hours while emergency services worked at the scene. It reopened at about 16:30.

The accident came a day after a 76-year-old man was killed in a collision on a nearby road close to the Faslane naval base.

Monday's accident on the B872 involved a red Kia Sorrento car and a lorry.

Police have appealed for witnesses to both crashes.