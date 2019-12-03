Three men appear in court over Kenny Reilly murder
- 3 December 2019
Three men have appeared in court charged with the murder of Kenny Reilly at traffic lights in Glasgow.
Morton Eadie, 53, Darren Eadie, 28 and Ross Fisher, 28, are accused of killing Mr Reilly, 29, on Maryhill Road on 16 April last year.
The men were also charged with attempting to defeat the ends of justice.
All three made no plea when they appeared before Glasgow Sheriff Court and were remanded in custody.