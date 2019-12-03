Image copyright Police Scotland

Three men have appeared in court charged with the murder of Kenny Reilly at traffic lights in Glasgow.

Morton Eadie, 53, Darren Eadie, 28 and Ross Fisher, 28, are accused of killing Mr Reilly, 29, on Maryhill Road on 16 April last year.

The men were also charged with attempting to defeat the ends of justice.

All three made no plea when they appeared before Glasgow Sheriff Court and were remanded in custody.