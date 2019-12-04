Glasgow & West Scotland

Man found with serious injuries in Easterhouse dies in hospital

  • 4 December 2019
Lochend Road Image copyright Google
Image caption The man was found seriously injured on Lochend Road in Easterhouse

A 43-year-old man has died after being found seriously injured in the Easterhouse area of Glasgow.

Police said the man was discovered on Lochend Road at about 16:45 on Tuesday.

He was taken by ambulance to Glasgow Royal Infirmary, but died a short time later.

A man, also aged 43, has been arrested in connection with the man's death. Police Scotland said inquiries into the incident were ongoing and have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

