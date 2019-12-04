Evening Times newspaper rebrands as Glasgow Times
One of Glasgow's most recognisable newspapers has rebranded itself as the "Glasgow Times".
Formerly the Evening Times, the paper's masthead has been re-designed and will now feature the word "evening" in smaller type.
Founded in 1876, the paper - which claims that "nobody knows Glasgow better" - is published by Newsquest.
According to ABC figures for 2018 the title had a circulation of just over 15,000.
The paper featured a charity campaign for local food banks on its rebranded front page.
It included a paper bag with every copy so readers could fill it up with basic essentials as part of the Count on Us campaign.