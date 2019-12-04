Image copyright Google Image caption The woman was airlifted to hospital from the crash scene near Dalrymple

A 76-year-old woman is in a critical condition in hospital after her car crashed off a road and into a bush in South Ayrshire.

The accident, involving a grey Toyota Yaris, happened on the B7034, near the junction with the A77, outside Dalrymple, at about 09:50 on Tuesday.

The woman was taken by air ambulance to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow, where she is being treated for her injuries.

The road was closed for five hours.

Sgt Ian Thornton said: "I am appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or observed the Toyota Yaris being driven on the B7034, to contact road policing officers.

"I would also urge anyone who was travelling on the B7034 near Dalrymple at the time of the collision, and who may have dashcam footage, to contact us."