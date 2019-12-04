Image caption Janice Farman had lived in Mauritius since 2004

A third man has been jailed for his role in the murder of a Scottish woman in her Mauritius home.

Janice Farman was killed in front of her son during a robbery in July 2017.

Ravish Rao Fakhoo was sentenced to 18 years in prison by a judge in Port Louis after admitting a lesser fatal injury charge.

Last month Kamlesh Mansing, 27, and Anish Soneea, 20, were convicted of Ms Farman's murder and were jailed for 33 and 23 years respectively.

Fakhoo admitted a reduced charge of fatal injury but with no intention to kill in a separate trial.

Image copyright Defi Media Image caption Ravish Rao Fakhoo pled guilty to a lesser charge

Ms Farman had been abroad since 2004, where she was working as a director of a data services group.

The 47-year-old, from Clydebank, died of asphyxiation after being attacked by masked robbers.

Judge Benjamin Marie Joseph emphasized in his verdict "the aggravating circumstances" in this case, particularly that Fakhoo tried to play down his role.

Fakhoo told the court that he regretted what happened and was very sorry.

He said that he held Ms Farman's hands when she was being strangled.