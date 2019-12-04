Image copyright Google Image caption Craigdhu Road is a busy road which houses the town's fire station

A 15-year-old girl has been the victim of a serious sexual assault in East Dunbartonshire.

Police Scotland said the attack took place at about 22:00 on Saturday on Milngavie's Craigdhu Road.

It is a busy road which houses the town's fire station.

Police said officers were pursuing a definite line of inquiry.