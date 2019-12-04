Police investigate sexual assault in Milngavie on 15-year-old girl
- 4 December 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A 15-year-old girl has been the victim of a serious sexual assault in East Dunbartonshire.
Police Scotland said the attack took place at about 22:00 on Saturday on Milngavie's Craigdhu Road.
It is a busy road which houses the town's fire station.
Police said officers were pursuing a definite line of inquiry.