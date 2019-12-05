Image caption Mary McLaughlin was last seen alive on 26 September 1984

A man has been arrested and charged in connection with the death of a woman 35 years ago.

Mary McLaughlin, 58, was last seen alive on 26 September 1984 when she left a bar in the Hyndland area of Glasgow after a night out.

Her body was found in her home in Crathie Court on Laurel Street in Partick six days later.

Police said a 58-year-old man was due to appear before Glasgow Sheriff Court on Thursday.

Despite extensive inquiries at the time no one was arrested or charged in connection with the death of Mrs McLaughlin.

'New information'

However, a new investigation was launched by detectives from Police Scotland's Homicide Governance Review team.

Det Ch Insp Suzanne Chow said: "Undetected and unresolved homicides in Scotland are never closed and the families of victims are never forgotten.

"Our Homicide Governance Review team keep every undetected and unresolved case under review, and will continue to investigate any new information or lines of inquiry which come to light.

"The passage of time is no barrier to our investigations".