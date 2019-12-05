Glasgow & West Scotland

Boy arrested after Milngavie sex assault on 15-year-old girl

  • 5 December 2019
Craigdhu Road Image copyright Google
Image caption Craigdhu Road is a busy road which houses the town's fire station

A 15-year-old boy has been arrested by police officers investigating a serious sexual assault on a girl.

The girl, also 15, is reported to have been attacked on Milngavie's Craigdhu Road at about 22:00 on Saturday.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said inquiries were ongoing.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites