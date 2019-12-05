Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption The 43-year-old killed on Tuesday has been identified as Andrew Linton, from Easterhouse

A man has been charged in connection with the death of a 43-year-old man in Glasgow.

Andrew Linton was found with serious injuries at Lochend Road, in the Easterhouse area of the city, at about 16:45 on Tuesday.

Mr Linton, of Easterhouse, was taken by ambulance to Glasgow Royal Infirmary where he died a short time later.

Police said a 43-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the death.

He is expected to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.