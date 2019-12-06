Glasgow & West Scotland

Flooding closes part of West Highland railway line

  • 6 December 2019

The West Highland railway line has been closed between between Bridge Of Orchy and Crianlarich because of flooding.

The closure affects trains between Glasgow and Fort William. Services to and from Oban are unaffected.

Network Rail said its engineers needed to complete a safety inspection of a bridge in daylight before the line could reopen.

Replacement bus services are operating.