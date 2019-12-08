Image caption HM Coastguard and police are involved in the search off Gourock

A man is missing and two other men have been rescued after two boats got into difficulty in the Firth of Clyde.

HM Coastguard said the alarm was raised off Cardwell Bay, Gourock, Inverclyde, at about 23:20 on Saturday.

Rescuers have been unable to locate a 55-year-old man but two men, aged 33 and 36, were pulled from the water.

The HM Coastguard helicopter from Prestwick, Helensburgh RNLI lifeboat and teams from Greenock, Helensburgh and Kilgreggan responded to the alert.

Duty controller Ben Hambling said: "We have carried out an extensive search and two men have been rescued by the lifeboat.

"The search for the other man continued until just after 03:00 today when the weather and darkness made it too difficult to continue."

The operation, which also involves Police Scotland, resumed at first light but the helicopter has been unable to take part due to the stormy conditions.