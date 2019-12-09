Two people badly hurt in car and HGV crash near Dalmally
- 9 December 2019
Two people have been airlifted to hospital after serious collision on a road in Argyll and Bute.
Police said they suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries in the crash involving a car and a lorry.
Emergency services were called to the scene on the A819, five miles south of Dalmally, at 10:20.
The road was closed in both directions and drivers were asked to avoid the area.