Glasgow & West Scotland

Two people badly hurt in car and HGV crash near Dalmally

  • 9 December 2019

Two people have been airlifted to hospital after serious collision on a road in Argyll and Bute.

Police said they suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries in the crash involving a car and a lorry.

Emergency services were called to the scene on the A819, five miles south of Dalmally, at 10:20.

The road was closed in both directions and drivers were asked to avoid the area.

