Firefighters tackle major blaze at Glasgow flats

Firefighters are tackling a major blaze at a block of flats in Glasgow.

Eyewitnesses said at least 10 fire engines and a command vehicle were at the scene near Lancefield Quay, on the north bank of the Clyde.

At one point flames were seen shooting from the roof of the three-storey building.

A BBC reporter said fire crews appeared to be containing the fire, but smoke was still billowing from the flats.

There was no immediate word of any casualties.

BBC reporter Graham Fraser said: "There were lots of flames earlier. Now I can see a hole, about 15ft long in the roof of the building with smoke pouring out still."

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed it was attending a "well developed" fire but gave no further details.