Dozens of people have had to leave their homes after a fire ripped through a block of flats in Glasgow.

The fire broke out at the building on Lancefield Quay, on the north bank of the Clyde, at about 18:40 on Monday.

Sixty firefighters and 12 appliances were called out to tackle the blaze, which is thought to have started in the second floor of the three-storey building.

The flats have been evacuated, but there were no reports of injuries.

The property was an award-winning 1980s conversion of a quayside transit store, originally built in 1947, into 92 flats and maisonettes.

One resident told the BBC she was sure the building would have to be demolished.

Sheena Anderson, who has lived in the block for 17 years, said her home had been destroyed.

"It will be demolished," she said. "They've got all the water that's coming down from the house above me.

"If a wee trickle comes, it pours down the walls, so my house will be demolished. Nothing surer. I can't believe it.

"I've got what I'm standing up in.

"OK, it could be worse, but that's a terrible fire. What caused it, they don't know."

Abdullah Alharbi, who has lived in the neighbouring flat with his family for two years, said: "I'm feeling terrible.

"All my documents and papers, everything is at my flat and I'm scared about it."

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: "Operations control mobilised 12 appliances to the city's Lancefield Quay where firefighters were met with a fire on the second floor of a three-storey building."

BBC reporter Graham Fraser said: "There were lots of flames earlier. Now I can see a hole, about 15m long in the roof of the building with smoke pouring out still."

Glasgow City Council said Lancefield Quay, the main road that runs alongside the Clyde in Glasgow, was closed between Elliot Street and Hydepark Street.

Residents of the building were sent to a local hotel, where support finding alternative accommodation was offered.