Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Kenny Reilly was killed in April last year

A fourth man has appeared in court charged with murdering Glasgow man Kenny Reilly.

John Kennedy, 39, is alleged to have been involved in an attack on the 29-year-old as he sat at traffic lights in Glasgow's Maryhill Road in April 2018.

Morton Eadie, 53, Darren Eadie, 28, and Ross Fisher, 28, are also accused of killing Mr Reilly.

Mr Kennedy is further charged with murdering Jamie Campbell, 47, in a shooting in Drumchapel in March 2006.

Defence lawyer Peter Malone made no plea on Mr Kennedy's behalf during a private hearing at Glasgow Sheriff Court.

All four accused were remanded in custody and committed to trial at a date to be set later.