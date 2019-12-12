Man pulled from river Clyde after police chase

Image copyright Google Image caption Police said the van was abandoned on Congress Way

A man had to be pulled from the River Clyde after he abandoned a van following a police chase.

Officers tried but failed to stop the vehicle on West Street at about 21:20 on Wednesday.

The van was discovered just over a mile away on Congress Way and the driver was then rescued from the water.

A Police Scotland spokesman said a 45-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with drug and road traffic offences.