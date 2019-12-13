Image caption Up to 30 flats are believed to have been affected.

Detectives have concluded their investigation into a major fire in a Glasgow block of flats.

The properties at Lancefield Quay have been handed back to their owners just days after flames ripped though the building.

However, surrounding roads will remain closed for another week as teams work to ensure the area is safe.

Some residents have been told they could be out of their home for another year.

The fire broke out at the building on the north bank of the Clyde at about 18:40 on Monday.

Sixty firefighters and 15 appliances tackled the "well-developed" blaze, and no-one was hurt.

About 200 people had to leave their homes and it is believed that up to 30 flats have been affected.

The area is still cordoned off as teams work to make sure the building is safe.

Image caption Fire crews tackled the blaze on Monday night.

A spokesperson from Police Scotland said: "The investigation has been concluded and the building has been handed back to Glasgow City Council building control.

"Road closures will remain in place for a further week as the building is made safe."

Residents in some of the worst affected flats have been told it could take more than a year before damage could repaired, if at all.

For others, it is expected they may now be allowed to return to assess the damage and retrieve possessions.