Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Colin MacDonald was taken to hospital but died the following day

A second man has been charged in connection with the death of a man found on a street in North Lanarkshire.

Police said the 20-year-old would appear in court next week over the death of Colin MacDonald.

Mr MacDonald was found badly injured in the village of Greengairs in August, shortly after police were alerted to a disturbance at his home in Airdrie.

He died in hospital the following day. A 29-year-old man was arrested in connection his death in October.