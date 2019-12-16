Image copyright Spindrift Image caption Kyle McAuley told the High Court in Glasgow he had found a stranger dying at the front door of his flat

A man has been convicted of the "brutal murder" of his best friend by hitting him on the head with a dumbbell.

Kyle McAuley, 30, of Nelson Street, Greenock, killed 28-year-old Kevin McCluskey at his flat on 24 March.

A jury at the High Court in Glasgow rejected former soldier McAuley's claim that he acted in self-defence.

He hit Mr McCluskey, a father of three, on the back of the head three times, then took photographs of the body and sent them to two women.

McAuley, who served in Afghanistan in the Scots Guards, had told the court his friend was "angry" before the attack in the early hours and had come at him with a knife.

Mr McCluskey was hit on the back of the head with a dumbbell, fell on to a bed and was then hit two more times.

The court heard McAuley took a photograph of his friend dead or dying and sent it to his then girlfriend.

About 50 minutes later, McAuley moved his friend's body off the bed and on to the floor of the bedroom.

McAuley then took another photo showing his friend's injured face covered in blood and sent it to his ex-partner.

Body moved twice

At 05:40 McAuley made a 999 call claiming he had come home from work to find a stranger lying dead or dying at the front door of his flat.

During the call McAuley could be heard laughing.

When police arrived at his flat in Nelson Street, the body had been moved again.

He was lying across the threshold of his flat with his upper body in the hallway and his feet in the landing.

McAuley initially claimed he did not know Mr McCluskey, but later told police that he acted in self-defence.

He told the jury: "He said he was going to kill me. He was going nuts. He was right in my face, pushing his head against my face. I was scared."

But, McAuley admitted while giving evidence that he had already punched his friend on the head and hit him once over the head with the dumbbell before he allegedly saw a knife in his hand.

Mr McCluskey suffered a fractured skull, smashed cheekbones, jaw and nose and bruising to the brain. McAuley had no injuries.

CCTV footage from that evening showed the two friends play fighting and laughing in a Greenock pub during a night out.

Mr McCluskey's family and friends clapped as the murder verdict was delivered.

McAuley was also convicted of attempting to pervert the course of justice by moving the body and placing a knife near it.

He will be sentenced and the High Court in Edinburgh on 28 January.