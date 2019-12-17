Glasgow residents facing interruption to water supply
- 17 December 2019
Properties in Glasgow are experiencing interruptions to their water supply.
Scottish Water said customers in the G12, G20, G23, G41, G43, G44, G61 and G62 areas had been reporting problems from about 07:30.
The utility firm said it was on its way to investigate the problem but warned customers they may discover they have no supply, low pressure or discoloured water.
The same postcode areas of Glasgow were affected by a fault on 7 December.
That incident saw about 20,000 homes left without water for a short period.
Glasgow Update - We understand that the following postcode areas may be without supply this morning. G12, G20, G23, G41, G43, G44, G61 and G62. Our teams are working hard to restore supplies to customers who are affected. We thank you for your patience this morning.— Scottish Water (@scottish_water) December 17, 2019
