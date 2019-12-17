Image copyright Getty Images

NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde has started legal action against a contractor involved in the construction of its biggest hospital.

Brookfield Multiplex was responsible for the design and construction of the £575m Queen Elizabeth University Hospital complex in Glasgow.

There have been a number of problems at the hospitals since it opened in 2015.

Lawyers have been instructed to raise court proceedings against the contractor "as a matter of urgency".

Last month, NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde was placed in "special measures" following the deaths of two children at the Royal Hospital for Children (RHC), which is part of the complex.

It followed issues over infection prevention, management and control at the hospitals.

The children, who died in 2017, were treated on a ward affected by water contamination.