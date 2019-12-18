Image copyright Google Image caption Inspectors said the nursery had not provided adequate food and water for children

Serious concerns have been raised over the quality of childcare at a nursery in East Ayrshire.

Inspectors have told staff at Jacaranda Nursery to make urgent improvements over food and water provision, management and staff qualifications.

The private nursery in Ayr cares for children age 0-12 but focuses on preparing children for primary school.

The care inspectorate said the standard of care delivered was "not good enough".

The nursery has been contacted for comment.

It is the second formal improvement notice that has been issued to a nursery in Scotland for the 2019-20 period.

Five nurseries were issued with similar notices in 2018-19.

'Fit to be employed'

The formal improvement notice issued to Jacaranda Nursery listed three areas for improvement.

It said there should be enough food available at all snack and mealtimes to ensure children have adequate quantities of food, and that fresh drinking water is made available throughout the day.

The notice also said the manager of the nursery would need to demonstrate the skills, knowledge and experience necessary to manage the facility.

It added they must "demonstrate that members of staff employed in the provision of care have the qualifications, skills and experience that is necessary to meet the health, welfare, safety and developmental needs of all children and that they are fit to be employed in the role that they perform."

The nursery is required to show improvement in these areas by 28 February 2020.

A spokesperson for the care inspectorate said: "The care experienced by children at this nursery is not good enough and must improve.

"The Improvement Notice we have issued clearly lays out the improvements we must see so that the care experienced by children improves quickly. The provider has indicated to us that they are willing to work with our inspectors to make the improvements required."

In August this year another nursery in Bathgate was also issued with a formal improvement notice which cited six areas of concern.

Little Owls Nursery was told to address its staff training and safe recruitment process among other areas.