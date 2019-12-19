Image caption Jamie Lee was 23 when he died after an incident in Castlemilk

Detectives investigating the murder of a man in Glasgow more than two years ago have arrested a suspect on a European Arrest Warrant.

Jamie Lee, 23, died after an incident in Castlemilk, in the south of the city, on 8 July, 2017.

The suspect, 25-year-old Jordan Owen, was arrested abroad.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman declined to comment on where Mr Owen was arrested, but said he would now be subject to extradition procedures.