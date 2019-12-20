Pakistani-Scottish politician Bashir Maan dies

Bashir Maan, the Pakistani-Scottish politician, has died at the age of 93.

He was the first Muslim in the UK to hold an elected position when he became a Glasgow councillor in 1970.

A long-standing member of the Labour Party, he split with the party in 2004 over the Iraq War.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon described him as "a trailblazer and role model in the Scottish Muslim community".

A spokesman for Mr Maan's family said: "He was a giant of the community and we are touched by the love shown for him. To us he was just dad and granddad and we ask to be given space and time to mourn his loss."

The Muslim Council of Scotland described the 93-year-old as a "trail blazer who worked tirelessly for the community".