A man taking part in an orange walk in Glasgow has admitted spitting on a woman as she crossed the procession.

Darren Thompson, 34, pushed Caitlin McCall and spat on her in West George Street on 6 July this year.

William Carmichael, 45, also pushed Miss McCall in the incident which, the court heard, was captured on video.

The two, who are members of the Drumchapel Protestant Boys Flute Band, pled guilty to assault at Glasgow Sheriff Court.

Carmichael admitted his involvement in July while Thompson pleaded guilty on Friday.

The court learned that on the day of the march, Miss McCall was late for work and travelling by taxi.

Pushed backwards

She got out of the cab when it could not move any further up the street due to road closures for the procession.

Prosecutor Hannah Sweeney said: "She stood on the footpath as the band was passing her.

"She identified an opening and took an opportunity to walk through the band.

"As she walked through Carmichael walked towards her and pushed her backwards.

"She passed in front of Thompson who pushed her causing her to stumble before he spat towards her with the spit ending up on the back of her jacket."

'Incident went viral'

Miss McCall was shaken when she arrived at work and was told to contact the police by colleagues.

She was hesitant because a video on social media of the incident went viral.

Police were able to identify Miss McCall, Thompson and Carmichael from the footage.

Sentence was deferred until next month for background reports.

Thompson, from Drumchapel, and Carmichael, from Milton, are both on bail.