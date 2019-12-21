Man rescued from early-morning Campbeltown fire
- 21 December 2019
A man has been rescued by firefighters who were called to an early-morning house fire in Argyll and Bute.
They found the man in the burning house on Campbeltown's Saddell Street at about 00:35.
After taking the man from the building, they put out the fire. No details of his condition have been released.
A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesman confirmed a joint investigation with Police Scotland was under way into the cause of the blaze.