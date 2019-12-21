A man has been rescued by firefighters who were called to an early-morning house fire in Argyll and Bute.

They found the man in the burning house on Campbeltown's Saddell Street at about 00:35.

After taking the man from the building, they put out the fire. No details of his condition have been released.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesman confirmed a joint investigation with Police Scotland was under way into the cause of the blaze.