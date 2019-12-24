Image copyright Billy McCrorie Image caption The bodies were discovered on Girvan beach

A woman and her dog have been found dead on an Ayrshire beach.

The body of Lisa Morrison, 47, was discovered on Girvan beach, near Golf Course Road, at about 11:00 on Monday. Her small Staffordshire Bull Terrier was found on the beach on Tuesday.

Police said Ms Morrison's death was not being treated as suspicious.

However Det Insp Stuart Lipsett appealed for help in establishing Ms Morrison's movements in the days before her body was found.

He wants to speak to anyone who saw her between 06:30 on Saturday and 10:00 on Monday.

She was seen walking her dog alongside the river leading to the harbour at Girvan on Saturday.

Ms Morrison, who lived in Girvan, was 5ft 7in, of slim build with dark, shoulder length hair. She was wearing a black leather jacket, dark jeans and white trainers.