Image caption The crash happened in Manse Road in Bearsden

A number of pedestrians have been injured in a crash in Bearden in East Dunbartonshire.

Emergency services were called to the scene in Manse Road at about 16:55 on Thursday.

Two 4x4 vehicles - a Range Rover Evoke and a Jaguar F-Pace, were involved. It is understood some of the casualties have been seriously injured.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Officers are at the scene and an investigation is under way."

The road reopened at about 22:00.