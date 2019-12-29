Image copyright Google Image caption The pensioner answered the door of his home in Bothwell to the two men

A pensioner has been attacked and robbed in his South Lanarkshire home by two men.

The 77-year-old man had answered the door of his home in Wingfield Gardens, Bothwell, to the men at about 22.45 on Saturday.

He was assaulted before the robbers escaped with a sum of money and some personal items.

The pensioner did not need any medical treatment but was left shaken by the incident.

Both suspects were aged about 35 and were about 5ft 7in tall. The first man had a slim build and was wearing a green tracksuit. The second man was wearing a white tracksuit.

'Terrifying ordeal'

Det Sgt Laura Sands from Police Scotland: "For someone to force their way into this elderly gentleman's home and subject him to such a terrifying ordeal is absolutely despicable.

"It is crucial that we trace the people responsible for this cowardly crime as soon as possible and officers are currently examining CCTV and speaking with local residents as part of their inquiries."

She urged anyone who was in the area at the time who may have seen the men or anything suspicious to contact police.

"I would also be keen to hear about any vehicles seen in the area of Wingfield Gardens around the time of the robbery," she added.

"Local residents will understandably be concerned following this incident and there will be additional police patrols in the area to provide reassurance. If you have any concerns at all, please feel free to speak to the officers who will be happy to assist you."