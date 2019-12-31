Image copyright Paul Smith Image caption Shots were fired at a house in Flynn Gardens, Stepps

Shots have been fired at a house in North Lanarkshire in what police describe as a "targeted attack".

A car entered Flynn Gardens in Stepps at about 18:50 on Monday and two shots were fired at the property.

A window was smashed but no one was injured. Officers said there was no wider risk to the public.

Police have been carrying out door-to-door inquiries in the area and said they were reviewing video footage of the area.

'Not random'

Det Insp Kenny Dalrymple said: "The information we have at this time leads me to believe that this was a targeted, not a random, attack and I am satisfied that there is no wider risk to the public.

"I would appeal to anyone who was in the area and who witnessed the car entering, or leaving, Flynn Gardens shortly before 19:00 to get in touch."

He also appealed to anyone with CCTV or dash cam footage that could relate to the incident to get in touch.

Additional high-visibility patrols will be in place in the surrounding area until further notice, which officers say is to reassure the public.