Wishaw crash: Boy, 15, dies after being hit by a car on New Year's Day

  • 2 January 2020
Alexander Street in Wishaw Image copyright Paul Smith
Image caption Investigation work continued at Alexander Street in Wishaw

A 15-year-old boy has died after he was hit by a car in North Lanarkshire on New Year's Day.

Steven Mcilquham was struck by a silver/grey Volkswagen as he crossed a street in Wishaw at about 21:30.

He died at the scene at Alexander Street, near Marshall Street. The driver initially failed to stop.

Police have arrested a 20-year-old man in connection with road traffic offences and released him pending further enquiries.

Officers want to hear from anyone who may have seen the incident.

Insp Scott Sutherland said: "Our thoughts are with Steven's family and friends at this very sad time.

"Our enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the crash. I would ask that anyone who witnessed the crash or may have any relevant dash-cam footage to contact the police as soon as possible."

The road remained closed on Thursday as police investigated.

