Image copyright Google Image caption Reports indicate a man was injured on Stamford Street

Actor Paul Brannigan has been charged after a man was hurt in the east end of Glasgow on New Year's Day.

Police were called with a report of a man injured on Stamford Street, near the Gallowgate, at about 10:20.

A 29-year-old man was taken to the Glasgow Royal Infirmary - police confirmed a 33-year-old man had been arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

He is due to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Friday.

A spokeswoman for the force added a report would be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Mr Brannigan is best known for playing Gareth O'Connor in BBC soap River City, as well as troubled father Robbie in the 2012 Ken Loach film The Angel's Share.

He also performed roles in Under the Skin and Sunshine on Leith.