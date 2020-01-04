Image caption Then pensioner's body was discovered at about 17:50 on Friday

An investigation has been launched after the body of a pensioner was found in East Dunbartonshire.

Police said the body of an 86-year-old man was discovered at about 17:50 on Friday in a garden in Jackson Place, Bearsden.

The death is currently being treated as "unexplained", with a post-mortem examination due to take place.

Police sais a report into the incident would be forwarded to the procurator fiscal's office.

The incident resulted in a large police presence in the area with multiple police vehicles parked outside the property.

Forensic officers also attended the scene and a tent was erected within the grounds of the house.