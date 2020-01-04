Image copyright PA Media Image caption Nicola Benedetti is staging a series of workshops in Glasgow and Dundee

Violinist Nicola Benedetti has launched her own educational music programme for children in Glasgow.

More than 350 youngsters travelled from across the country to the city's Royal Concert Hall to take lessons from one of Scotland's most recognisable musicians.

The event is part of a series of workshops being staged across the UK.

The Ayrshire-born classical musician won the BBC Young Musician of the Year award in 2004 at the age of 16.

Image copyright PA Image caption More than 350 youngsters took part in the event

The events in Scotland will be attended by young people from 30 of the 32 local authorities with 81% state educated in Glasgow and 70% state educated in Dundee.

Ms Benedetti said she wanted the workshops to strengthen the youngsters' commitment to music as similar experiences had similarly affected her.

She said: "I have loved music and the violin since I was four years old.

"Nothing could stop me from wanting to play, but each time I encountered a mass-collective musical experience it deepened and strengthened my enjoyment and commitment to music."