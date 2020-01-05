Man stabbed outside Glasgow pub

Image caption The man was discovered seriously injured on Royston Road, close to the Garngad pub

A man has been taken to hospital after being stabbed outside a pub in the north of Glasgow.

The 41-year-old was discovered seriously injured on Royston Road, close to the Garngad pub in the Germiston area at about 21:45 on Saturday.

He was taken by ambulance to Glasgow Royal Infirmary where he was treated for stab wounds.

Police said inquiries into the incident were continuing.

Det Alistair Donaldson said: "We are still trying to establish the motive and exact circumstances surrounding this incident and are reviewing CCTV in the area.

"Anyone who was in the area of Royston Road around 21:45 last night and may have witnessed a disturbance of some sort is asked to contact police immediately."