Three arrested after spate of G4S robberies

Image copyright Google Image caption The first incident took place outside a TSB branch in Glasgow

Three men have been arrested in connection with two robberies involving G4S vehicles.

The men, aged 28, 26 and 24, have also been charged in connection with a further attempted robbery.

Police Scotland said the allegations related to three incidents in Glasgow and Kirkintilloch on Friday.

The men have also been charged in connection with conspiracy to rob following a further incident in Glasgow city centre on Saturday.

Det Insp Clark Hill said: "We are grateful for the support we have received from the public in relation to this investigation.

"Further inquiries are ongoing into these incidents and anyone with information who has not yet spoken to police is asked to come forward as soon as possible."

The attempted robbery took place at about 09:40 on Friday in the foyer of the TSB Bank in Duke Street.

Less than three hours later, at about 12:35, a robbery occurred outside the Scotmid store on Merkland Drive, Kirkintilloch.

Another robbery was carried out at about 14:30 outside Ryman Stationary on Byres Road, in Glasgow's west end.