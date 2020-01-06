Glasgow & West Scotland

Pensioner's death in Bearsden not being treated as suspicious

  • 6 January 2020
Image caption The pensioner's body was discovered on Friday

The death of an elderly man in Bearsden, East Dunbartonshire, is not being treated as suspicious.

The body of the 86-year-old was found in a garden in Jackson Place at about 17:50 on Friday.

The pensioner's death was initially treated as unexplained. However, following a post-mortem examination police confirmed it was not suspicious.

The incident resulted in a large police presence with multiple police vehicles parked outside the property.

Forensic officers also attended the scene and a tent was erected in the grounds of the house.

Image caption The discovery resulted in a large police presence in Jackson Place

