Pensioner's death in Bearsden not being treated as suspicious
The death of an elderly man in Bearsden, East Dunbartonshire, is not being treated as suspicious.
The body of the 86-year-old was found in a garden in Jackson Place at about 17:50 on Friday.
The pensioner's death was initially treated as unexplained. However, following a post-mortem examination police confirmed it was not suspicious.
The incident resulted in a large police presence with multiple police vehicles parked outside the property.
Forensic officers also attended the scene and a tent was erected in the grounds of the house.