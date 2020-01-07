Image copyright Google Image caption The teenager was stabbed near the Saracen Bar in Saracen Street, Possil on 29 July last year.

A man who stabbed a 15-year-old boy in the chest during a street fight in Glasgow has been jailed for four-and-a-half years.

Reece Hayden, 25, admitted assaulting the teenager to the danger of his life in Possil last summer.

He was originally accused of attempted murder but the Crown accepted his guilty plea to the lesser charge.

A court heard Hayden began arguing with the boy after he threw a can across the road and a fight then broke out.

The teenager removed his top and punched Hayden eight times before picking up a bottle and swinging it at his head.

At this point Hayden was handed a knife and stabbed the boy in the chest.

The victim ran off holding his side and was helped by two members of the public.

He suffered a cut to his liver and diaphragm.

The stabbing happened near the Saracen Bar in Saracen Street at about 16:30 on 29 July last year.

'Fortunate'

Judge Lady Stacey told Hayden: "Both the 15-year-old and you are fortunate that this did not end in this young man's death.

"Having said that the young boy was happy to engage in a fight with you and took off his top and assaulted you.

"You didn't have the knife with you in the first place. Somebody handed it to you. It is a pity no one tried to stop this."

The High Court in Glasgow heard that Hayden, who is a prisoner in Barlinnie, has a number of previous convictions.

Defence QC Thomas Ross said: "This incident was captured on CCTV and from start to finish took three minutes 25 seconds.

"The complainer punched my client first and it appears to have been a case of injured pride on the part of Mr Hayden.

"He intends to move to England once he has served his sentence."