Image copyright Google Image caption The attack took place close to a busy junction in Hamilton

A 29-year-old man has been seriously assaulted while walking in Lanarkshire.

The attack by three men took place in Hamilton between 21:45 and 22:00 on Friday on a footpath near the junction of Strathaven Road and Mill Road.

Police officers investigating the attack said the area would have been busy with vehicles at the time and have appealed for witnesses.

The victim has been treated at Hairmyres Hospital in East Kilbride for face, back and arm injuries.

Det Con Jennifer Thirtle said: "Whilst we don't have descriptions of the suspects, we know that the area was busy with vehicles and are appealing for anyone with information or potential dashcam footage to come forward.

"We are currently making door-to-door inquiries and would also ask for members of the community who may have seen people acting suspiciously in the area before or after the incident to please contact Police."