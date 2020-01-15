Image copyright Spindrift Image caption The court heard Craig Higgins "boasted of his sexual exploits"

A rapist who attacked two women eight years apart in North Ayrshire has been jailed for nine years.

Craig Higgins, 37, attacked his first victim in Stevenston in 2010 after sneaking into her bedroom.

He was eventually caught in 2018 after raping another woman in a graveyard at the town's St John's Church.

The High Court in Glasgow heard Higgins, who has a previous conviction for sexual exposure, "boasted of his sexual exploits".

Judge Lady Rae described him as having a "despicable attitude" to women, whom he viewed as "objects".

Vulnerable state

The judge told Higgins: "You raped two women, who, at the time, were in a vulnerable state.

"The first was in her own bedroom when you entered uninvited and took advantage of her.

"The second was intoxicated when you were seen leading her from a taxi to a church graveyard where you raped her."

The judge blasted Higgins' "arrogance" and how he had tried to "demean" the women during his evidence.

She went on: "You accused both of lying, but the only person lying was you."

Lady Rae ordered that Higgins, who denied the offences, be monitored for three years after his release from prison due to the danger he poses.