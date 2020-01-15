Glasgow & West Scotland

Police probe after woman found dead outside Paisley flat

  • 15 January 2020
Police at the scene in Paisley Image copyright Stephen Gibson
Image caption An officer stands guard outside the flats in Alice Street, Paisley

Detectives have launched an investigation after the body of a woman was found outside her flat in Paisley.

Officers said a report of concern was received for the 63-year-old, who lived in Alice Street, at 03:10.

Police Scotland said the woman, who has not been named, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A force spokesman said: "The death is currently being treated as unexplained and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal."

