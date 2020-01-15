Police probe after woman found dead outside Paisley flat
- 15 January 2020
Detectives have launched an investigation after the body of a woman was found outside her flat in Paisley.
Officers said a report of concern was received for the 63-year-old, who lived in Alice Street, at 03:10.
Police Scotland said the woman, who has not been named, was pronounced dead at the scene.
A force spokesman said: "The death is currently being treated as unexplained and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal."