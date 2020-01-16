Image copyright PA Image caption Storm will make debut at Celtic Connections this weekend

Scotland's largest puppet, a 10-metre sea goddess called Storm, will be one of the star attractions at Celtic Connections.

Made entirely from recycled materials she will make her debut during the Glasgow festival, which starts on Thursday.

Over the next 18 days, more than 300 performances will be held at venues across the city.

Artists taking part include Tessa Lark, Nitin Sawhney and Michael McGoldrick.

Created by Vision Mechanics, Storm will feature in the coastal day celebrations, which get under way at 10:00 on Saturday.

The giant puppet will slowly make her way to the Glasgow Royal Concert Hall from via a route that starts at Victoria Bridge, near the Clutha bar, on the banks of the Clyde.

The puppet, which took two years to make, will take in the Merchant City and George Square before finally arriving at Glasgow Royal Concert Hall.

It was created in response to the global climate crisis and, according to organisers, is designed to encourage children and adults alike to "celebrate our seas, encourage care for our coastlines and empower us all to put the environment first".

The festival, which runs to 2 February, will also see rising stars compete for the BBC Radio Scotland Young Traditional Musician of the Year title.