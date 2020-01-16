Ayr's popular Burnsfest music festival cancelled
One of Ayrshire's biggest festivals has been cancelled by South Ayrshire Council.
The popular Burnsfest was a free family music festival held each May in Rozelle Park, Ayr.
Last year's event, which was attended by thousands of people, was headlined by local singer-songwriter Eddi Reader.
South Ayrshire Council said it did not anticipate holding Burnsfest "in the same format as previous years" but would support a number of other events.
"We are proud to support a number of Burns events throughout the year and are looking forward to kicking off a new decade and Scotland's winter festivals with the Robert Burns Humanitarian Awards on 22 January and the Burns on the Beach celebration on 24 January," a spokesman said.
"For 2020 we are not anticipating holding Burnfest in the same format as in previous years but we are looking at the scope for a Burns fringe celebration.
"More information will be available in the spring."
One local has started a petition to have the festival reinstated, suggesting that the event should become paid-for rather than mainly funded by the council.
Discover Ayrshire said the cancellation was a "crying shame" and a "great loss" for Ayrshire.