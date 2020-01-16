Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Eddi Reader is one of the artists to headline the festival in recent years

One of Ayrshire's biggest festivals has been cancelled by South Ayrshire Council.

The popular Burnsfest was a free family music festival held each May in Rozelle Park, Ayr.

Last year's event, which was attended by thousands of people, was headlined by local singer-songwriter Eddi Reader.

South Ayrshire Council said it did not anticipate holding Burnsfest "in the same format as previous years" but would support a number of other events.

"We are proud to support a number of Burns events throughout the year and are looking forward to kicking off a new decade and Scotland's winter festivals with the Robert Burns Humanitarian Awards on 22 January and the Burns on the Beach celebration on 24 January," a spokesman said.

"For 2020 we are not anticipating holding Burnfest in the same format as in previous years but we are looking at the scope for a Burns fringe celebration.

"More information will be available in the spring."

One local has started a petition to have the festival reinstated, suggesting that the event should become paid-for rather than mainly funded by the council.

Discover Ayrshire said the cancellation was a "crying shame" and a "great loss" for Ayrshire.