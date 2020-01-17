Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Slipknot's Craig Jones at the 2019 Festival D'été Quebec

Event organisers have been criticised for introducing "ridiculous" clothing bans at a Slipknot concert in Glasgow.

The US heavy metal outfit is scheduled to appear on Saturday at the Hydro, where they performed in January 2015.

The venue published a list of banned accessories ahead of the gig, including spiked collars, large belt buckles and large chain wallets.

The band's promoters Cosa Nostra PR have requested similar restrictions at previous gigs.

The full list of items banned at the Hydro are:

Flares, fireworks and smoke devices

Laser pointers/pens and glow sticks

Large belt buckles

Large chain wallets (under 1.5 inches in diameter is okay)

Candles, whistles, horns or any noise making devices

Outside sponsorship CDs or promotional flyers

Signs of any size/kind

Spiked bracelets/belts/collars/boots/jackets, chains or sharp pointed rings

City club owner Donald MacLeod said the move was "a joke" and unlike any other dress code at the Scottish Event Campus (SEC).

Mr MacLeod, the owner of the Garage and Cathouse rock clubs, has collaborated on events with the SEC over several years.

Image copyright Hold Fast Entertainment Group Image caption Owner of the Cathouse and Garge rock clubs in Glasgow, Donald MacLeod

He said: "We've never had issues like this on dress. It's incredible I must admit. I burst out laughing and thought this is a joke.

"What I've found running the Cathouse - which is an iconic institution - is we've had all manners of dress codes, be it emo, goth, heavy metallers and hip hop. They all have a brand and an identity - nose rings or tattoos - and it's probably the safest and friendliest club that I've had.

"Yes there have been incidents, but people police themselves and they look after each other. We have put on many shows in the SEC of a similar calibre such as Nine Inch Nails and nobody was flung out and there were no problems.

"There were more problems at Still Game and there were no high heeled buckled boots there. You get more fighting at a darts match."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Slipknot front man Corey Taylor in Dublin

With a huge global fanbase, Slipknot are renowned for their industrial-style boiler suits and ghoulish masks. Fans have been known to copy the style at previous gigs.

Hydro staff say the ban is in line with similar restrictions at other UK venues during the band's We Are Not Your Kind tour.

A spokesperson for The SSE Hydro said: "We want everyone attending an event here to have an enjoyable experience.

"However, there are restrictions on what is allowed into The SSE Hydro and these can vary - this is related to the safety of everyone attending events here and to the security of the venue.

"These restrictions are consistent with other UK venues part of this tour."

'It won't prevent fires'

In December Slipknot cancelled a Mexico festival performance citing security issues and fan safety after a barricade was left broken, as did Evanescence who were also on the bill.

Reports and videos on social media at the time suggested a small group of disappointed fans climbed onto the stage, dismantled and damaged a drum kit and set it on fire.

Scottish fans have since questioned whether the Hydro ban reflects fears over potential safety issues.

Andrew Hewitt from Pulse Community Radio told BBC Radio Scotland's Good Morning Scotland: "There's been a few violent incidents so I kind of get where they're coming from.

"I think the band may feel it's a bit silly, as long as the fans still go and enjoy it. I go to a lot of gigs in Glasgow and the metal scene is crazy in general so I can see people still having the best nights of their lives."

Mr MacLeod added: "Further down the line with COP26 coming up, that area becomes an international zone and it's going to be mad for weeks.

"I imagine they're trying to introduce more controls so that people get used to it. Either that or there's a new person in taking a risk assessment.

"But I can't see how telling people not to wear big boots is going to prevent fires, it's ridiculous."