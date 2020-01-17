Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Robert Muir (left) and Stephen O'Donnell kicked and stamped on their victim's head

Two men have been convicted of beating a 48-year-old father to death after ambushing him outside his flat.

Stephen O'Donnell and Robert Muir, both 30, killed George "Geordie" Calvert by punching and kicking him and stamping on his head in Glen Street, Paisley.

Mr Calvert died from a massive brain injury hours after the attack on 19 March last year. He had 63 injuries - 26 of them to his head and neck.

Both killers were on community payback orders at the time.

The High Court in Glasgow heard that Muir's order was for an assault with a bottle and O'Donnell's was for drink driving and driving while disqualified.

Prosecutor Graeme Jessop said: "They both had appointments for the community payback orders that morning - but were sent away."

Both men then headed to O'Donnell's flat where they drank alcohol before murdering Mr Calvert in the afternoon.

Image copyright BBC/PoliceScotland Image caption George "Geordie" Calvert was attacked outside his flat in Paisley

The court heard that O'Donnell, who was in a relationship with 19-year-old Kisteen Templeton, feared that Mr Calvert would tell her jealous ex-boyfriend Robert Cowan about them.

Before heading to Mr Calvert's flat O'Donnell told his friend Muir: "George saw me and her walking about and I wouldn't be surprised if he tells Robert Cowan."

Muir had replied: "Don't worry. I'll back you 110 per cent."

Jurors were told the sound of the beating and Mr Calvert whimpering was heard by people in neighbouring flats.

The pair left Mr Calvert dying outside his home and fled. They did nothing to help him.

Minutes afterwards O'Donnell boasted to Ms Templeton: "We've just done George in."

Image caption Officers at the scene of Mr Calvert's death

O'Donnell , who lived in the same block of flats, tried to fool police by telling them he just had arrived home and found the street "like a CSI parking lot".

Muir asked Ms Templeton to lie for them and say they were in O'Donnell's flat all day.

However, their clothes and shoes were covered in droplets of Mr Calvert's blood.

And Muir's handprint in Mr Calvert's blood was found on a wall near to where Mr Calvert was found.

Prosecutor Graeme Jessop said: "This was a concerted attack, a vicious attack and a sustained attack on a man who was ambushed at his front door as he came back home. It was unprovoked."

Defenceless man

Both men will be jailed for life when they appear in court again next month.

Judge Lady Rae deferred sentence until then for background reports. She will determine how long they must serve before being eligible for parole.

The pair had both earlier offered pleas of guilty to the lesser charge of culpable homicide, but these were rejected.

Lady Rae told them: "This was a brutal killing of a defenceless man while you were both under the influence of drink. That is no excuse whatsoever.

"Both of you were on community payback orders. You were obviously not taking them very seriously."

Det Insp Robert Bowie, of Paisley criminal investigations department, said: "This was a brutal attack and one that has left George's family absolutely devastated.

"I hope this conviction has given his family some sense of justice although due to O'Donnell and Muir's actions, they will have to live with the loss of a much-loved family member."